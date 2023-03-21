Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza to Headline 2023 Lollapalooza

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together will headline this summer’s Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. The annual throwdown in downtown will take place from August 3-6 in Grant Park and also feature sets from Fred Again…, Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodies. J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

It will mark the first time headlining for Eilish and Lamar and Karol G will become the first female Latin artist to top the bill for the fest, which will host more than 170 bands on 9 stages over four days.

More from Billboard

Also slate to perform are: NewJeans, Tems, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Morgan Wade, Lainey Wilson, Sudan Archives, Sabrina Carpenter, Suki Waterhouse, Louis the Child, Pusha T, Mt. Joy, Sofi Tukker, Portugal. the Man, Yung Gravy, Beabadoobee, Afrojack, Joey Bada$$, Sylvan Esso, Alex G, Knocked Loose, Foals, Maisie Peters, Peach Pit, Declan McKenna, The Knocks, Joy Oladokun and many more.

Fans can sign up for the SMS presale that kicks off on Thursday (March 23) at 10 a.m. CT here to get access to 4-day general admission tickets at the tier 1 price ($365) while supplies last; you can also sign up for 4-day GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets at that time. A public on-sale will take place following the pre-sale for any remaining tickets. One-day tickets and a lineup-by-day will be available at a later date.

Check out the full lineup for 2023 Lollapalooza below.

Lollapalooza

Best of Billboard

Click here to read the full article.