Billie Eilish celebrates 1 year anniversary of Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish celebrates the success of “Happier Than Ever,” one year after its release. (Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

is happier than ever.

The , 20, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a message to fans. Speaking from her car, the seven-time Grammy winner took a moment to thank those who made Happier Than Ever — her sophomore album, which was released one year ago — a huge success.

“I love you all so much and this last year has been so f***ed up in so many ways, good and bad,” she said in a video posted of an earlier Instagram Live. “I’m so grateful for you all, and I’m so grateful for the life that I have and the people that I know, and getting to work with my brother and having made this album together. It was such an amazing process…truly making the album was like some of my favorite memories in my life. I had such a good time. We laughed so much and it’s very cathartic.”

She added that she is “really grateful” that the album, which features songs like “Male Fantasy” and “I Didn’t Change My Number,” was “out in the world.”

“I just love you so much,” she added of her supports, who she also described as “more than” just “fans” of hers. “And I’m really grateful for you and I’m grateful for life and I’m grateful for experiences and bad things and good things and it all leads to where we go or whatever the f**k, so yeah, love you. So much.”

The artist, who got her start after releasing the single “Ocean Eyes” on SoundCloud, ended her message by giving a shout out to her brother and producer Finneas, who turned 25 on the day of the album’s anniversary.

Eilish has a lot of love for Happier Than Ever, which was nominated for seven Grammys. , “I just love this album. t’s my favorite thing I’ve ever created.”

Earlier this month, , titled “TV” and “The 30th.” “TV” is especially timely, as it features lyrics such as, “The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/ While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

Thus far, Eilish has yet to announce details about an upcoming third album.