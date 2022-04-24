Billie Eilish Brings Out Hayley Williams for ‘Misery Business’ at Coachella Weekend 2

Billie Eilish surprised Coachella Weekend 2 attendees with Hayley Williams on Saturday night to perform Paramore’s 2007 hit “Misery Business.”

Williams’ appearance came after Eilish and her brother Finneas played “Your Power” from her most recent album, with the siblings duetting on acoustic guitar. There was a pause after the song ended, in which anticipation filled the air and Eilish took a seat on a stool to introduce her guest.

“Oh, look! An empty seat. Who’s that for?” Eilish said with a mischievous look. “Everybody, can we please welcome my friend Hayley Williams!”

Backed by Finneas and another guitar player, Williams and Eilish delivered an acoustic rendition of the pop-punk tune. Eilish seemed overjoyed to have Williams as a guest, letting out an excited yelp when she walked onstage. The two jumped and hugged as Williams addressed the crowd. “This is my first Coachella, whoa,” Williams said. “Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!”

Before they broke out in song, Eilish asked: “Hayley, wanna sing something?” To which Williams replied: “Yes, I’m better at singing than talking.”

“Misery Business” was perfectly tailored to both singers’ powerhouse vocals, with Williams belting the first verse and Eilish jumping in to add a lower harmony to the chorus. “We sound good,” Williams said before Eilish added her signature whisper-style tone to the second verse.

“Oh my fucking god,” Eilish exclaimed after Williams exited the stage. “Absolutely what on earth could be cooler than that? I’m dead serious.”

Last weekend, Eilish brought out Damon Albarn of Gorillaz fame to perform “Feel Good Inc” along with Posdnuos of De La Soul.

Watch a clip of the performance below.

