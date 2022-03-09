Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande Top Society of Composers & Lyricists’ Awards – The Hamden Journal

The Society of Composers & Lyricists’ announced the winners of its 3rd Annual SCL Awards this evening at The Skirball Cultural Center. The event, which was hosted by rapper Aloe Blacc, recognizes composers and songwriters in all visual media.

Oscar-nominated siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell accepted their award virtually for Outstanding Original Song for a Drama/Documentary for the theme from No Time To Die.

Outstanding Original Song for a Musical/Comedy went to “Just Look up”, co-written by Nicholas Britell, Taura Stinson, Ariana Grande and Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, from Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up.

Germaine Franco, also nominated for an Oscar this year and the first woman to score an animated feature film for Disney, won in the category of Outstanding Original Score for a Studio film for Encanto, while Daniel Hart was awarded in the Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film category for A24’s The Green Knight. Cristobal Tapia de Veer scooped the prize for Outstanding Score for a Television Production for HBO’s The White Lotus.

For the full list of winners in competitive categories, see below.

In addition, the honorary Spirit of Collaboration Award was bestowed to composer Carter Burwell and his longtime collaborators Joel and Ethan Coen. The trio has worked together across four decades 17 films, including such landmark works as Blood Simple, Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski and No Country For Old Men. Burwell also composed the music for Joel Coen’s current directorial effort, The Tragedy of Macbeth. A musical tribute from the Carter Burwell Ensemble accompanied The presentation.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS AND NOMINEES

Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film

Nicholas Britell

Don’t Look Up

Alexandre Desplat

The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco

Encanto

Jonny Greenwood

The Power of the Dog

Hans Zimmer

Dune

Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film

Jonny Greenwood

Spencer

Daniel Hart

The Green Knight

Alberto Iglesias

Parallel Mothers

Rachel Portman

Julia

Kubilay Uner

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally

Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production

Christophe Beck

WandaVision

Nicholas Britell

Succession

Natalie Holt

Loki

Jung Jae-il

Squid Game

Cristobal Tapia de Veer

The White Lotus

Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical Visual Media Production

Kris Bowers & Siedah Garrett

“Together All The Way”

Dear White People

Nicholas Britell & Taura Stinson

(w/Ariana Grande & Scott Mescudi)

“Just Look Up”

Don’t Look Up

Amie Doherty

“Fearless”

Spirit Untamed

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, & Carole King

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”

Respect

Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Home All Summer”

In The Heights

Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production

Jeymes Samuel

(w/Shawn Carter & Scott Mescudi)

“Guns Go Bang”

The Harder They Fall

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell

“No Time To Die”

No Time To Die

Rufus Wainwright

“Secret Sister”

Rebel Hearts

Diane Warren

“Somehow You Do”

Four Good Days

Diane Warren

“(Never Gonna) Tame You”

The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses

Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media

Germaine Franco

Kung Fu Panda: Land of Awesomeness

Hildur Guđnadóttir & Sam Slater

Battlefield 2042

Austin Wintory

Alien Fireteam Elite

David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent

Anne-Kathrin Dern

The Claus Family

Stephanie Economou

Jupiter’s Legacy

Joy Ngiaw

Blush