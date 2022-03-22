Billie Eilish and Finneas Will Perform on Telecast (Exclusive)

The Grammy-winning siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell are now confirmed to perform their Oscar-nominated song “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond film of the same name, during the 94th Oscars ceremony on Sunday night, The Hollywood Reporter has learned from a source involved with the show.

The first-time nominees — who are 20 and 24, respectively — are widely considered the favorites to take home the best original song Oscar statuette, having already been awarded the equivalent Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Grammy and Society of Composers and Lyricists prizes.

Over the past decade, two other Bond songs have won Oscars: Adele’s “Skyfall” from 2012’s Skyfall and Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall” from 2015’s Spectre.

Eilish and O’Connell extensively discussed “No Time to Die” — and their odds-defying journey to it — on a November 2021 episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast.

