Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s family home reportedly burglarized in L.A.

Looks like there’s a new bad guy in town.

Los Angeles police have arrested a man after he allegedly tried to burgle the childhood home of pop singer Billie Eilish and her music producer brother, Finneas O’Connell.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to EW that officers responded to reports Thursday evening of a person hopping over a fence and entering the yard of a home on the 900 block of Avenue 57 in the Highland Park neighborhood. A suspect — who was reportedly wearing all-black clothing and a black mask — was arrested on suspicion of burglary, but authorities said further details were not immediately available.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Eilish and O’Connell do not live at the home, but property records show it is still owned by their parents. It’s not clear what, if anything, was stolen from the home, or if the suspect was inside when police arrived.

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish

Representatives for Eilish and O’Connell didn’t immediately respond to EW’s request for comment Friday.

The L.A. abode is famous for being the place where a large chunk of Eilish’s first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was recorded. The seven-time Grammy winner previously spoke about the house in a 2019 Rolling Stone interview, in which she revealed that she had to hire security to stay in the home after the address leaked online.

“It was really traumatizing,” she said. “I completely don’t feel safe in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house.”

The dwelling also got the star treatment when Eilish toured it and the surrounding neighborhood in a 2019 episode of The Late Late Show.

Additional reporting by Emlyn Travis.

