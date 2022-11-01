Bill Simmons’ De’Aaron Fox-Russell Westbrook trade proposal baffles Kings fans

Simmons baffles Kings fans with Fox-Westbrook trade proposal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn’t take long for bewildered Kings fans to flood Bill Simmons’ Twitter comments after he proposed a head-scratcher of a trade idea Tuesday morning.

After swiftly watching over Sacramento’s 115-108 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Simmons got to thinking.

Queue in Kings fans, who weren’t the least bit enthused with Simmons’ bid, as shown by the more than 200 comments pouring in under the tweet.

Just a few of those responses read:

“Why would Sac do that?”

“The Kings say no immediately?”

“The Kings laugh so hard they have to shut down Golden 1 Center to repair the cracks in the foundation.”

You get the picture.

Still, Simmons continued with his theory.

That Kings-Hornets game that Simmons “zoomed” through saw an injured De’Aaron Fox exit the game early after suffering a knee injury in the second quarter of the game. He briefly returned later in the quarter only to be taken out again and ruled out of the game.

In his absence, it was second-year guard Davion Mitchell and veteran guard Matthew Dellavedova who stepped up and led Sacramento to a comeback victory.

Simmons believes if Fox went down south to Los Angeles, the window of opportunity would increase significantly for Mitchell.

RELATED: Fox to miss Kings-Heat, but no structural damage to knee

One final question remained for Simmons.

There’s no doubt that Westbrook has shown his value in the past. A nine-time NBA All-Star and the 2016-17 NBA MVP, the talent is there. But since landing in his hometown of Los Angeles with the Lakers, his numbers have decreased tremendously.

Westbrook, 33, is averaging 13.4 points on 34.3 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent shooting from deep through five games so far this season. He’s also averaging 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Fox is averaging 24.5 points on 54.8 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from behind the arc, in addition to averaging six boards and 4.8 assists in six games so far.

It’s a small sample size, but Fox is proving his future is only getting brighter, while Westbrook could be trending downward.