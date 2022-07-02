Bill Simmons calls new-look Kings ‘incredibly watchable team’

Bill Simmons: New-look Kings ‘incredibly watchable’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There probably are many different words that NBA observers could use to describe the Kings at the moment.

To The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, the adjective is “watchable.” Well, to turn it into a compliment: “Incredibly watchable.”

Fresh off the Kings reportedly trading for Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Kevin Huerter, Simmons offered a take on Sacramento’s potential roster heading into the 2022-23 season.

“That’s an incredibly watchable team!” Simmons wrote.

In a reply, Simmons said that the Kings’ roster looks similar to an international team that would’ve beaten the United States national team in the mid-2000s (Team USA infamously took bronze at the 2004 Olympics in Athens).

“I kinda dig it,” Simmons said.

The names that Simmons listed certainly make for an interesting group of players.

The Kings will be led by De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis. Add in Huerter and Malik Monk – who the Kings reportedly agreed to a deal with – and others like Richaun Holmes, Davion Mitchell and No. 4 pick Keegan Murray, and it’s clear the talent is there. But it is uncertain how exactly the pieces will fit together until they are on the court.

Plus, they’ll all be playing under a new coach in Mike Brown.

A lot could still happen in both free agency and trades before the season begins. But at least one prominent NBA analyst is intrigued by what the Kings could be.