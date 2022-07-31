Bill Russell, Oakland legend and 11-time NBA champion, dies at age 88

Oakland’s Bill Russell, NBA legend, dies at age 88 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The most successful athlete in American sports history has passed away.

NBA legend Bill Russell died “peacefully” Sunday at age 88, per a statement shared on his official Twitter account.

Russell is widely considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time, and his 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics are tied with the Montreal Canadiens’ Henri Richard for the most titles of any player in a North American professional team sport.

Russell moved from Louisiana to Oakland, Ca., with his family when he was eight years old. He won two championships at McClymonds High School before winning a pair of NCAA titles with the San Francisco Dons in 1955 and 1956.

The Dons retired Russell’s No. 6 jersey.

In addition to his 11 NBA titles, 12 All-Star appearances and five MVP awards, Russell also won two championships as a player/coach in 1968 and 1969. He also coached the Seattle SuperSonics for three seasons from 1974-77 and the Sacramento Kings for 58 games in 1987-88.

Russell is survived by his wife, Jeannine, who was by his side Sunday.