Bill Paxton Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit WIth Cedars-Sinai – The Hamden Journal

The late actor Bill Paxton’s family has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and a surgeon who performed heart surgery on him.

Paxton died on Feb. 25, 2017 from a stroke that came 11 days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair aorta damage, according to his death certificate.

The family previously reached a partial settlement of their wrongful-death lawsuit, with an anesthesiologist medical group agreeing to pay $1 million.

The hospital and surgeon lawsuit was filed more than four years ago. The settlement comes shortly before the matter was scheduled to go to trial. However, attorneys for Paxton’s wife of 30 years, Louise, and their two children, James and Lydia, filed a notice in Los Angeles Superior Court that they had agreed to settle the case.