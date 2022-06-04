Bill Maher Talks The Decline Of Western Civilization In ‘Real Time’ – The Hamden Journal

Everyone knows the George Gershwin song, “Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off,” which features the classic lines, “You like potato, and I like potahto, You like tomato, and I like tomahto.”

What they often don’t remember are the lines that come after that couplet. “But oh, if we call the whole thing off, then we must part, and oh, if we ever part, then that might break my heart.”

Bill Maher lead a discussion that touched on the core issues represented in that song and in Western Civilization on Friday’s Real Time on HBO. In a divided nation where hardened positions often prevent compromise on crucial issues, are there solutions?

That question is particularly apt in a week where so many were lamenting “Why does nothing get done” in the wake of the Texas shooting massacre, Maher posed that question to his panelists and got some on-point answers.