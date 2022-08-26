Bill Maher, Rob Schneider Defend Jay Leno, On ‘Club Random’ Podcast – The Hamden Journal

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is one of the greatest people, according to Bill Maher. But there’s a certain faction that doesn’t agree, he adds. “I don’t understand this animosity that comes from some people.”

Maher joined with comedian/actor Rob Schneider for a candid conversation about fellow comedians and actors, with a dollop of politics, as part of Maher’s regular Club Random podcast, released each Sunday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google. This week’s edition was no-holds-barred, as the two outspoken comics riffed in a wide-ranging discussion.

Regarding Leno, Schneider said any bad blood was “Just jealousy. Could you believe there’s jealousy in stand-up, is that what you’re saying?”

Maher quipped, :”Well, I guess, not stand-up. But in getting the crown plum talk show, yes. I don’t know why Jimmy and Conan, who I’m fond of — I don’t want to be in the middle of this, but I just don’t know why they seem to hate him so much.”

Schneider added, “I know, but it’s like a car crash, you have to watch. There’s not one person that Jay hasn’t helped.” That includes Schneider, who related how he drove Leno around in his early days when the comic came to San Francisco.

The homeless situation in Los Angeles also came in for some scrutiny

“I moved to Arizona,” Schneider said. “I don’t know how you guys do it. How much more can California take? You’ve got homeless people on the lawn, do you have to have them move into your house, finger your wife? At what point do you say, “I’m fucking out of here.”

Schneider added. “First of all, maybe I’m looking at this all wrong. We’re either having a huge homeless problem, or a gigantic camping success story. We have to look at it both ways. The tent companies are killing it right now, Bill.”

Maher had his own take. “I know. I drive through this town and especially, when I’m out of town, coming back from the airport, I always go this route from Burbank Airport. The underpass looks like Woodstock ’99.”