Bill Maher HBO Comedy Special ‘#Adulting’ Set For Spring Premiere – The Hamden Journal

Political comedy prince Bill Maher will be featured in a new, one-hour HBO comedy special, #Adulting, which will air sometime this spring, exact date TBA. It will debut on the network and will stream on HBO Max.

The special is taping Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 at the 2400-seat Fillmore Theater in Miami. Attendees must have received a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of the event or be fully vaccinated. Mask-wearing will be encouraged, according to producers.

Maher will serve as the writer/EP, with Ryan Polito directing. Other executive producers include Marc Gurvitz and John Irwin, with Casey Spira as co-executive producer.

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989, and has starred in 11 solo specials to date, including the hourlong presentations Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma, Bill Maher: Live from D.C., Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong, The Decider and I’m Swiss (both nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special category), Victory Begins at Home, Be More Cynical, The Golden Goose Special and Stuff That Struck Me Funny. Additionally, Maher had two half-hour stand-up specials, plus the specials 30 Seconds Over Washington and Comic Relief VI.

His weekly series, Real Time with Bill Maher, is currently in its 20th season.

Dominic Patten contributed to this report.