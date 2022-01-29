Bill Maher Fires Back At Those Who Say His Politics Have Changed – The Hamden Journal

Bill Maher saved his best for last on his Friday night Real Time on HBO. After bland discussions on civil liberties, Covid-19 rules, affirmative action, and whether actual partisan combat may be brewing, he turned his guns on an unexpected target – the leftist progressives whose crazy demands have turned real life into comedy gold.

Maher noted a recent statement by a Fox News commentator, who suggested he’s gearing up to run for president, which critics saw as a sign that he’s changed. “I am not,” he insisted. “I am still the same unmarried, pot-smoking libertine I always was.” The recently turned 66-year-old added, “I have many flaws, but you can’t accuse me of maturing.”

“Let’s get this straight,” Maher said. “It’s not me who’s changed, it’s the left. A large contingent has gone mental, and I’m willing to call them out.”

That willingness to keep it real, Maher said, shouldn’t make him a hero to Republicans, “where simply acknowledging reality is seen as a profile in courage.” While critics say the old Maher didn’t make fun of the left as much, he countered, “Yeah, because they didn’t give me so much to work with. The oath of office I took was to comedy.”

Maher contended that it was not his fault that the party of FDR and JFK has now turned to LOL and WTF moments, where congresspeople talk of canceling rent and mortgages, canceling Lincoln and Dr. Seuss, and making Mr. Potato Head gender neutral, among other sins.

“You have to inject yourelf into everything,” Maher lamented of hyper-liberal woke. “This is why so many were triggered by Covid policies. They were already sick of rules.” He claimed that the average voter would agree that banks and chemical plants and drug companies need watching. “But Democrats are becoming a parody of self, making rules to make rules…making sure everything bad never happens again.” That you can never really do, he said. “It just makes everything a drag.”

“Democrats no longer possess the common sense to know that not every problem can be fixed with a regulation,” he said. “Democrats have to stop thinking that what voters dream about is to be hassled.”

Earlier, guest Ira Glasser, former executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, talked about how that organization seems to have lost its way.

He was followed by former senior director at the US National Security Council and author of There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the 20th Century Fiona Hill, and host of The Reason Roundtable podcast and co-host of The Fifth Column podcast Matt Welch.

All seemed in agreement that the pandemic regulations have worn out their welcome, and that NATO should have been revamped when the Soviet Union fell.