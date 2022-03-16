Bill Hader Seeks Forgiveness in ‘Barry’ Season 3 Trailer

After a three-year delay, Barry Berkman is stepping back into his spotlight.

HBO has released the official trailer for Season 3 of “Barry,” the critically-acclaimed comedy and crime series created by and starring Bill Hader.

Hader stars as Barry Berkman, a marine-turned-hitman who attempts to abandon his deadly profession after he discovers a love for acting, joining a community of aspiring Los Angeles theater performers. But his connections to the criminal world refuse to let go, and Barry finds himself having to live a very violent double life. In addition to Hader, the series also stars Henry Winkler as Barry’s vain acting coach Gene Cousineau; Stephen Root as Barry’s handler Monroe Fuches; Sarah Goldberg as Barry’s love interest, aspiring actress Sally Reed; Anthony Carrigan as mob leader NoHo Hank; and Sarah Burns as May, a detective investigating Barry.

Season 2 of “Barry” ended on a huge cliffhanger for the series, with Gene discovering that Barry is responsible for the murder of his girlfriend Janice Moss (Paula Newsome), which occurred in the show’s first season. The trailer for the third season shows the fallout from this revelation, as Barry tries desperately to make better choices as he continues navigating his double life.

Since its debut in 2018, “Barry” has consistently received critical acclaim for its writing and directing, as well as the performances of its ensemble cast. Hader has won two Emmys for his work on the show, and Winkler won best supporting actor for the show’s first season. In addition, Carrigan, Root and Goldberg have all received Emmy nominations for their performances. Hader co-created “Barry” with Alec Berg, and the two executive produce, direct and write. Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff also executive produce, with Julie Camino producing.

Season 3 of Barry will consist of eight episodes, and it premieres April 24. Watch the full trailer below.

