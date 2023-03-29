Bill Hader Searches for Barry Berkman’s Redemption in ‘Barry’ Final Season Trailer

barry-season-4 – Credit: Merrick Morton/HBO

Timber Timbre’s haunting record “Run From Me” looms throughout the Season 4 trailer for the HBO series Barry. “You better run for your life,” an eerie voice croons as viewers reconnect with a bloodied and bruised Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) searching for redemption while in prison. He can feel himself running out of time as the series winds down, concluding for good with the forthcoming set of episodes premiering on April 16.

“I’m really sorry,” Barry says in the trailer to no one in particular. “I didn’t think it would end up like this.” He sounds sincere enough, so there’s a certain heartbreak to the defeat in his voice as he asserts: “I am a good person, that is who I am.” Barry has a hard enough time convincing himself that he believes this when his crooked former acting teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) tries to derail him: “Barry, you are irredeemable.” Facing his reflection in the mirror, Barry smacks himself as though a hard enough hit will knock everything back into place.

Hader, who directed the series’ final eight episodes, compared the final two seasons to the film. “I’ve always kind of seen each season as a movie,” he told Variety earlier this month in an interview about ending the show. “Like each season is two movies or one four-hour movie. It’s like a giant story told in four parts.”

The final season also features Barry’s ex-girlfriend Sally (Sarah Goldberg), his handler Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root), Chechen Mob member Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan), and Janice Moss’ (Paula Newsome) father Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom).

“There are still so many questions with the other characters, and with Barry — and there’s so many things unsaid,” Hader added. “What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards. You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we’re going forward, it ends in Season 4.”

