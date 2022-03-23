Bill Gates turns $43M mansion into ‘bachelor pad’ nuisance

Before announcing their shocking divorce, Bill and Melinda Gates shelled out a whopping $43 million for an oceanfront estate in San Diego — the latest hot spot in California.

But it looks like Gates, 66, is the one to snag the idyllic property for his own use — and he’s customizing it to a T, The Post can report.

The initial six-bedroom, 3.5 bedroom estate, which spanned 5,800 square feet, has been completely demolished and is being re-built from the ground up at the direction of the Microsoft tycoon himself.

Gates has already stopped by twice in the last few months with his two bulletproof suburban security details to check on the project, local sources told The Post.

And neighbors are not happy about all the disruptions going on.

“It’s been a nuisance,” one neighbor said.

“They make a lot of noise, my baby can’t sleep,” another neighbor explained. “It’s become a real hindrance on the whole neighborhood.”

Upon completion, the property will span more than 6,000 square-feet. Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock

Construction on the site began in the last three months, according to sources. Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock

Getting permission to build in the area in the first place is a feat within itself. According to local officials, obtaining permits takes a while and is nearly impossible. But if you’re Bill Gates, with a net worth of $134 billion, nothing is really off limits.

Although Gates purchased the estate with his now-estranged wife on March 27, 2020, construction did not start until the last three months.

Real estate photos taken prior to the sale of the home show the house was in perfect condition. But Gates still felt the need to gut the entire property.

“The home they purchased was in immaculate condition, not exactly sure why he would want to tear it down,” a local realtor told The Post.

The Del Mar estate stands directly in front of Del Mar Dog Beach. Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock

The estate boasts 120 feet of ocean frontage, making this “resort beach home” a “one-of-a-kind” the previous listing notes. Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock

Located in the upscale Del Mar neighborhood, Gates is planning on using the home as his summer bachelor pad, according to insiders.

“When he comes, he checks the house, walks out in the front, inspects it,” one insider said. The current 24-hour security guards are keeping an eye on the property while it remains under construction are hoping the new house will be completed by August at the latest. Although photos reveal the beginning stages of the build, it appears there is a long way to go.

“They are working around the clock to get it done,” the insider added.

Bill Gates has checked up on the progress of the property twice in the last few months, sources said. Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock

Construction is expected to be completed by August, despite the beginning stages of the project. Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock

According to a source Gates flies into Carlsbad six times a month, which is just a short drive from his house in Santa Fe — 30 minutes from the Del Mar property.

A rep for Gates did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.

When Gates is not in the area, he has residences in Palm Springs and Seattle.

Melinda, 57, and Gates announced they were divorcing in May 2021 after 27 years of marriage. Melinda stated in court papers that the former couple’s relationship was “irretrievably broken.” The divorce was finalized in August.