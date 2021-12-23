Bill Gates Slashes Investment in This Penny Biotech Stock

Text size





Bill Gates cut his holdings in embattled biotech Exicure by selling 1.3 million shares at 24 cents each.

Jeff J Mitchell/Pool/Getty Images





Bill Gates has cut back on an investment in an embattled biotech stock. He may have exited the position entirely.

Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft (ticker: MSFT), sold 1.3 million shares of





Exicure



(XCUR) on Dec. 21 for $303,200, a per-share average price of 24 cents. According to a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gates sold the stock through Gates Frontier, a limited-liability company that he controls.