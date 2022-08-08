Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

With many experts continuing to see rocky times ahead for the stock market, it might be time to look at dividend stocks for the rest of 2022.

Dividend stocks are a way to diversify a portfolio that may be chasing growth a little too obsessively. They generate income in good times, bad times and, particularly important today, times of high inflation. (U.S. inflation soared to another 40-year high of 9.1% in July.)

They also tend to outdo the S&P 500 over the long run.

One prominent portfolio that’s heavy on dividend stocks belongs to The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. With the trust being used to pay for so many initiatives, income needs to keep flowing into it.

Dividend stocks help make this happen.

Here are three dividend stocks that occupy significant space in the foundation’s holdings.

Don’t miss

Waste Management (WM)

It’s not the most glamorous of industries, but waste management is an essential one.

No matter what happens with the economy, municipalities have little choice but to pay companies to get rid of our mountains of garbage, even if those costs increase.

As one of the biggest players in the space, Waste Management remains in an entrenched position.

The shares have more than doubled over the past five years. And management is projecting 10% revenue growth for the year.

Currently offering a yield of 1.5%, Waste Management’s dividend has increased 19 years in a row.

The company has paid out almost $1 billion in dividends over the last year, and its roughly $2.5 billion in free cash flow for 2021 means investors shouldn’t have to worry about receiving their checks.

Caterpillar (CAT)

As a company whose fortunes typically follow that of the larger economy — that’ll happen when your equipment is a fixture on building sites the world over — Caterpillar is in an intriguing post-pandemic position.

Story continues

The company’s revenues are feeling the effects of a paralyzed global supply chain, but still-historically low interest rates and President Joe Biden’s recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill mean there could be an awful lot of building going on in the U.S. in the near future.

Caterpillar’s mining and energy businesses also provide exposure to commodities, which tend to do well during times of high inflation.

The company’s stock has ridden higher raw material and petroleum prices to a greater than 65% increase over the past five years.

After announcing an 8% increase in June, Caterpillar’s quarterly dividend is currently at $1.20 per share and offers a yield of 2.6%. The company has increased its annual dividend 28 years straight.

Walmart (WMT)

With grocery stores deemed essential businesses, Walmart was able to keep its more than 4,700 stores in the U.S. open throughout the pandemic.

Not only has the company increased both profits and market share since COVID coughed its way across the planet, but its reputation as a low-cost haven makes Walmart many consumers’ go-to retailer when prices are rising.

Walmart has steadily increased its dividends over the past 49 years. Its annual payout is currently $2.24 per share, translating into a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Walmart currently trades at $127 per share, well off its 52-week highs of $160.77 set in April.

What to read next

Sign up for our MoneyWise investing newsletter to receive a steady flow of actionable ideas from Wall Street’s top firms.

US is only a few days away from an ‘absolute explosion’ on inflation — here are 3 shockproof sectors to help protect your portfolio

‘There’s always a bull market somewhere’: Jim Cramer’s famous words suggest you can make money no matter what. Here are 2 powerful tailwinds to take advantage of today

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.