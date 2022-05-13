Bill Cosby, Judy Huth submit questions for potential LA jurors

Potential jurors in an upcoming civil suit against Bill Cosby will be asked how much they know about the comedian’s previous criminal sexual-assault case.

Lawyers for Cosby and his accuser, Judy Huth, provided the court this week with their list of questions that will be read during jury selection, which is scheduled to start in a Santa Monica, Calif., courthouse May 23.

Lawyers for Huth, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Cosby at the Playboy Mansion in 1974 when she was 15, want to ask jurors if they are a fan of the comedian and whether they had “formed the impression” that Cosby “has been falsely accused of any past sexual crimes.”

Huth filed her suit back in 2014, but it was delayed numerous times while Cosby’s criminal trial in Pennsylvania moved forward.

Cosby was convicted in 2018 for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a Temple University employee, but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned that conviction because of a 2005 non-prosecution agreement Cosby signed before he agreed to be deposed in another civil case.

Cosby was released from a Pennsylvania prison on June 20, 2021, after serving two years of his three- to 10-year sentence.

Bill Cosby is accused of sexually assaulting Judy Huth in 1974. AP Photo/Anthony McCartney, File

Cosby’s lawyers will be questioning jurors who “hold any preconceived views” about the disgraced comedian. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Cosby has denied he sexually molested Huth.

His lawyers also want to ask potential jurors whether they have heard anything about the sexual allegations against the comedian and if they “hold any preconceived views, biases, or assumptions about Mr. Cosby that would interfere with your ability to serve as a fair and impartial juror.”

Huth had asked for a bench trial, but Cosby refused.

Bill Cosby has long denied sexually assaulting Judy Huth (left) during their encounter. AP Photo/Anthony McCartney, File

Bill Cosby sprung from prison nearly a year ago. Montgomery County Correctional Facility via Getty Images

“We want a jury trial because Mr. Cosby wants the constituents of Santa Monica and Los Angeles to hear the facts,” said Cosby rep Andrew Wyatt to The Post on Friday. “We want everyone to know the facts of this case, and we are eager and excited to have Mr. Cosby’s day in court so he can once again be vindicated.”