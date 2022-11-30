Bill Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Bill Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19, he revealed to the public on Wednesday.

“I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home,” Clinton, 76, tweeted.

The former commander-in-chief added that he’s “grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild,” and urged Americans to do the same “as we move into the winter months.”

Clinton’s wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, caught the virus in March and experienced only “mild” cold-like symptoms as well, which she credited to being fully vaccinated and boosted.

Last October, Clinton was hospitalized for several days with a urological infection unrelated to COVID-19.

Bill Clinton announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. Getty Images for TIME 100 Health

According to the CDC, over 85% of Americans age five and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 95% of people over the age of 65. However, just over 12% of Americans age five and older have gotten the latest bivalent booster.