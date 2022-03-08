Bill Burr Comedy ‘Old Dads’ Adds ‘The Wilds’ Actress Reign Edwards – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Reign Edwards is set to star in Bill Burr’s Miramax comedy Old Dads.

Edwards joins previously announced cast of Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine and Katie Aselton. She plays the role of Britney, the young girlfriend of Woodbine.

Burr co-wrote the movie and is currently directing the movie in Los Angeles.

Burr’s All Things Comedy is producing alongside Ben Tishler, who co-wrote the script with Burr, as well as Monica Levinson and Mike Bertolina.

Edwards stars in the Amazon series The Wilds, which has its second season premiering May 6. She is also well-known for her recurring role over four seasons on FX’s hit show Snowfall. Other credits include CBS Films’ Hellfest, Blumhouse’s Into The Dark and CBS’ MacGyver. She earned three daytime Emmy nominations for her early role on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Edwards will next be seen starring in Wayfarer’s experimental film Love You Anyway opposite Charlie Gillespie.

She is repped by Hyperion, Nils Larsen of Integral Artists, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman.