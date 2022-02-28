The New England Patriots lost the majority of their offensive assistant coaches to Josh McDaniels in his departure for the Las Vegas Raiders, but coach Bill Belichick isn’t upset, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

On occasion, a coaching exodus can lead to a major tension between the departing coach and the team he’s departing. It doesn’t seem like that’s the case with McDaniels, Belichick and the Patriots. It seems like McDaniels and Belichick left on good terms, even with the former offensive coordinator taking quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, receivers coach Mick Lombardi and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo.

Here’s what Reiss reported on ESPN.com:

“McDaniels has three of his former assistants on staff with him in Las Vegas — Mick Lombardi (OC), Carmen Bricillo (OL) and Bo Hardegree (QBs) — and I’m told there’s no “bad blood” between him and Belichick on that front. Sometimes when a coach leaves one team and takes assistants with him, it can lead to strained relations. But not in this case.”

It seems all is well between Belichick and his former pupil, McDaniels.

List

Free agency: Ja’Whaun Bentley may prove too expensive for Patriots