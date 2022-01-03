Bill Belichick shows lighter side in humorous press conference exchange

Belichick shows lighter side in wholesome press conference moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick knows there are things you can control, and things you can’t.

During a video press conference Monday, our Patriots Insider, Phil Perry, attempted to ask the New England Patriots head coach about the team’s decision to elevate 24-year-old wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad and make 2019 first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry inactive for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Perry’s baby had other plans, though, leading to a pretty great exchange between reporter and head coach.

“Sorry about the background noise,” Perry said to Belichick, who lit up with a grin after hearing Perry’s baby crying.

“No worries. I can see you’re multi-tasking here,” Belichick replied.

“It’s not going real well,” Perry said, which led to a hearty laugh and a “We’ve all been there” from the still-grinning head coach.

Belichick has been noticeably more kind to the media this season, from issuing an actual apology to reporters for his behavior after a loss to sympathizing with a dad just trying to do his best on a Zoom call.

The Patriots’ 10-6 record and playoff status after a disappointing 2020 campaign may have something to do with this nicer version of Bill. We still wouldn’t recommend asking him about his New Year’s resolutions, though.