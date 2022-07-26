Patriots players have spent the offseason noting the improvement that they’ve seen in quarterback Mac Jones as he heads into his second season and the team’s head coach weighed in on the subject on Tuesday.

Bill Belichick met with reporters as the team’s full squad reported for training camp and said that he concurs with those who have been singing Jones’ praises over the last few months. Belichick says that he has seen “dramatic improvement” in the 2021 first-round pick since the end of his rookie season.

“Everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he [is] than a year ago,” Belichick said, via Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com.

The Patriots’ plan to go without an offensive coordinator and use Joe Judge as their quarterbacks coach has led to some head scratching around the league, but both decisions will be afterthoughts if Jones lives up to the advance billing the Belichick and the rest of the organization are giving him leading into the 2022 season.

Bill Belichick sees “dramatic improvement” in Mac Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk