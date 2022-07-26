Bill Belichick explains why Patriots didn’t name coordinators on coaching staff

Here’s Belichick’s explanation for Patriots not naming coordinators originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In case you haven’t heard, the New England Patriots don’t have an official offensive or defensive coordinator on their coaching staff in 2022.

The Patriots’ unorthodox coaching setup has been a hot-button issue in New England, where it’s still unclear who will be calling plays for second-year quarterback Mac Jones and the offense following Josh McDaniels’ departure.

Both Matt Patricia — (official title: “senior football advisor/offensive line”) and Joe Judge (“offensive assistant/quarterbacks”) are expected to play key roles on the offensive coaching staff, with Patricia likely acting as the de facto offensive coordinator. So, why not just give him that title?

Head coach Bill Belichick shared his rationale Tuesday on the eve of Patriots training camp.

“We’re not really big on titles and all that,” Belichick said in his first training camp press conference. “So, I think everybody — it’s important that we work together and create a good final product. So, that’s what we’re going to try to do. It’s what we’ve always done.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this setup in New England: Belichick’s Patriots didn’t have an offensive or defensive coordinator in 2010 and went 14-2. They also haven’t had an official defensive coordinator since Patricia in 2017.

But isn’t there a point where the Patriots’ offense should know who’s calling the plays for them?

“Look, I’m the head coach,” Belichick said when asked a similar question. “Ultimately I’m responsible for everything. So, we’ll just leave it at that. That’s the way it is.”

Belichick’s answer lends credence to the theory that he prefers a “one voice” approach in New England. If and when the offense sputters or the defense falls flat, Belichick can shoulder the blame as the ultimate decision-maker while shielding Patricia, Judge and/or defensive coaches like Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick from direct criticism.

But while there inevitably will be growing pains for Patricia and Judge in their new roles, Belichick believes both coaches are up to the challenge.

“I’ve said many times, I think Matt and Joe are two outstanding coaches in every sense of the word, whatever those duties entail,” Belichick said. “They’re very good. They’re exceptional at the entire gamut. So, glad we have both of them. They do a good job.”

Patriots training camp officially begins Wednesday, so we’ll starting finding out how well Patricia and Judge work within the team’s offense.