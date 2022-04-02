Bill Ackman Is Chilling After Netflix

Text size





Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management

Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg





Shareholder activism has come roaring back in 2022 but it’s missing one of its most prominent voices.

There were 77 activist campaigns launched in the first quarter—a six-year high that far exceeds the 55 campaigns initiated in the year-ago quarter, according to data provided by Lazard. This year’s high-profile targets include





Bed Bath & Beyond



(ticker: BBBY) as well as billionaire investor Carl Icahn’s ESG-focused campaigns at





McDonald’s



(MCD) and





Kroger



(KR).