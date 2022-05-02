Biggest steals from the 2022 NFL draft

Just like any other year, the 2022 NFL draft is sure to give us plenty of players who failed to live up to their high draft slot, while others make us all wonder how they ended up coming off the board so late.

Whether it’s a top-five player who fell out of the top 10, a top-10 player who nearly tumbled out of the first round, Day 2 picks that should have been first-rounders, or Day 3 bargains who never should have waited that long, here are our picks for the biggest steals of this year’s draft:

S Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens | 1st Round, No. 14 overall

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, New York Jets | 1st Round, No. 26 overall

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LB Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars | 1st Round, No. 27 overall

(AP Photo/John Locher)

WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers | 2nd Round, No. 52 overall

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Drake Jackson, San Francisco 49ers | 2nd Round, No. 61 overall

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

EDGE Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos | 2nd Round, No. 64 overall

Syndication: The Oklahoman

OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks | 3rd Round, No. 72 overall

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

TE Jelani Woods, Indianapolis Colts | 3rd Round, No. 73 overall

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

QB Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons | 3rd Round, No. 74 overall

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

LB Christian Harris, Houston Texans | 3rd Round, No. 75 overall

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

DL Travis Jones, Baltimore Ravens | 3rd Round, No. 76 overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

LB Nakobe Dean, Philadelphia Eagles | 3rd Round, No. 83 overall

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

DL DeMarvin Leal, Pittsburgh Steelers | 3rd Round, No. 84 overall

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

QB Malik Willis, Tennessee Titans | 3rd Round, No. 86 overall

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

EDGE Cameron Thomas, Arizona Cardinals | 3rd Round, No. 87 overall

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

WR Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys | 3rd Round, No. 88 overall

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

OT Sean Rhyan, Green Bay Packers | 3rd Round, No. 92 overall

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

QB Matt Corral, Carolina Panthers | 3rd Round, No. 94 overall

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

S Nick Cross, Indianapolis Colts | 3rd Round, No. 96 overall

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

LB Channing Tindall, Miami Dolphins | 3rd Round, No. 102 overall

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

RB Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans | 4th Round, No. 107 overall

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

DL Perrion Winfrey, Cleveland Browns | 4th Round, No. 108 overall

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

CB Coby Bryant, Seattle Seahawks | 4th Round, No. 109 overall

(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

OT Daniel Faalele, Baltimore Ravens | 4th Round, No. 110 overall

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

RB Isaiah Spiller, Los Angeles Chargers | 4th Round, No. 123 overall

(AP Photo/Sam Craft)

TE Charlie Kolar, Baltimore Ravens | 4th Round, No. 128 overall

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers | 4th Round, No. 132 overall

David Calvert-USA TODAY Sports

WR Calvin Austin III, Pittsburgh Steelers | 4th Round, No. 138 overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

QB Sam Howell, Washington Commanders | 5th Round, No. 144 overall

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

OL Darian Kinnard, Kansas City Chiefs | 5th Round, No. 145 overall

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills | 5th Round, No. 148 overall

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

DL Thomas Booker, Houston Texans | 5th Round, No. 150 overall

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

CB Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks | 5th Round, No. 153 overall

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CB Zyon McCollum, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 5th Round, No. 157 overall

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Dominique Robinson, Chicago Bears | 5th Round, No. 174 overall

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

DL Matthew Butler, Las Vegas Raiders | 5th Round, No. 175 overall

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

DL John Ridgeway, Dallas Cowboys | 5th Round, No. 178 overall

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, Green Bay Packers | 5th Round, No. 179 overall

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

LB Darrian Beavers, New York Giants | 6th Round, No. 182 overall

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Amaré Barno, Carolina Panthers | 6th Round, No. 189 overall

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

OL Jamaree Salyer, Los Angeles Chargers | 6th Round, No. 195 overall

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DL Curtis Brooks, Indianapolis Colts | 6th Round, No. 216 overall

Syndication: The Enquirer

WR Bo Melton, Seattle Seahawks | 7th Round, No. 229 overall

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs | 7th Round, No. 243 overall

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

OT Rasheed Walker, Green Bay Packers | 7th Round, No. 249 overall

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

OL Marquis Hayes, Arizona Cardinals | 7th Round, No. 257 overall

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

