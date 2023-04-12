Biggest risers & fallers in the 2023 NFL Draft

Charles Robinson & Charles McDonald recap the latest news from around the NFL, including the Jeff Okudah trade and concerning news around Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. Later, the duo dive into their biggest risers and fallers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

00:35 – Detroit Lions trade CB Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. It’s a fresh start for Okudah, but the compensation seems low for Lions. This is a big miss for Detroit, but the Falcons may have gained a starting cornerback for cheap.

11:50 – Arbitration has been filed against Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell. The allegations are very concerning, and Bidwell’s reputation as an owner could be a big reason why the Cardinals organization continues to struggle year after year.

24:15 – New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley has refused to sign the franchise tag so far as he pursues a long-term deal. Charles Robinson thinks this situation represents how the entire NFL now views running backs. Even elite RBs like Barkley will have a very hard time getting paid going forward.

35:30 – Florida QB Anthony Richardson has been one of the biggest risers of the 2023 NFL Draft, as his athletic testing blew teams out of the water. Charles McDonald wonders if QBs could go in each of the first four picks this year.

40:40 – Is Georgia QB Stetson Bennett a riser in this draft? Neither host loves Bennett as a prospect, but the QB had a lot of buzz after a positive performance at the combine.

48:10 – Georgia DL Jalen Carter fell throughout the draft process, but how far? Both hosts agree that at the end of the day, Carter will likely end up being picked close to where he was originally projected. Carter is too good of a prospect to pass on.

57:25 – Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer may be a faller in this draft not through fault of his own, but because the tight end class around him has impressed throughout the athletic testing process.

