Biggest ‘boom or bust’ prospects in this year’s class

NBC

Ryan Cabrera Marries WWE Star Alexa Bliss And Has NSYNC and ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Reunion!

Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss said “I do” at a Rock N’ Roll-themed wedding over the weekend and brought out a bunch of big names to celebrate! The 39-year-old musician and the 30-year-old WWE star tied the knot on Saturday in Palm Desert, Calif., and were joined by some of their super famous friends, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Seth Green. NSYNC also reunited for the special day and gave an impromptu performance of “Bye Bye Bye” at the reception!