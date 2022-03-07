The Big Ten men’s basketball season came down to the wire as seeds were being determined, and Illinois managed to secure the conference’s top seed in the Big Ten tournament, which is set to get underway on Wednesday.

Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue, and Rutgers each earned a double-bye and won’t have to play a game in the conference tournament until Friday. Meanwhile, Nebraska and Northwestern will officially kick off the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday, with Penn State facing Minnesota in the second game of the first-round action on Wednesday evening.

Here is the full men’s tournament bracket, as provided by the Big Ten on Sunday evening.

The winner of the Penn State-Minnesota game will face Ohio State on Thursday, while the winner of the Nebraska-Northwestern matchup will advance to face Iowa in the second round. Other second-round matchups include Michigan vs. Indiana and Michigan State facing Maryland.

The entire Big Ten tournament will air on Big Ten Network for the first three rounds. The conference semifinals will air on CBS on Saturday and the championship game will be played in its traditional Sunday afternoon slot, leading right into Selection Sunday for the NCAA tournament.

Penn State’s only shot at making the tournament is to go on the most shocking of runs to take the Big Ten tournament championship. But Penn State’s record away from home is alarming with just one win away from Happy Valley against Big Ten competition this season.

Penn State split the regular-season series with Minnesota, with the home team winning each game.

List

Five big questions for the Penn State defense

Related

NFL Combine: Jesse Luketa suffers injury in 40-yard dash

NCAA trying to fix part of the targeting rule in college football

Crystal ball predictions trending against Penn State for Class of 2023 running back

Would the Giants trade Saquon Barkley to the Jets?

NFL Combine: How fast is Jahan Dotson?

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.