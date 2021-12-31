The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers resume Big Ten action at home against No. 23 Wisconsin.

Purdue (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) is keeping up its offensive pace after beating Nicholls 104-90. Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers with a 16.7-point scoring average, as well as 2.4 steals. Also averaging in double figures: Zach Edey (14.9, with 7.3 rebounds), Trevion Williams (13.3, with 9.1 rebounds) and Sasha Stefanovic (11.5, with 35 3-pointers).

The Badgers (10-2, 1-1) are coming off a narrow win over Illinois State in which they were missing five players due to health and safety protocols. Before that, they had to hold of Nicholls. In Big Ten play, they rallied to beat Indiana and lost to Ohio State. Johnny Davis leads Wisconsin in scoring (20.9) and rebounding (6.1). Brad Davison adds 15.2 points and has hit 29 3-pointers.

When does Purdue basketball play Wisconsin?

The game is at 7 p.m. ET Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

How can I watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin?

The game is on BTN and on the Fox Sports app.

How can I listen to Purdue play Wisconsin?

The game can be heard on the Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis).

Purdue vs. Wisconsin series

The Boilermakers won the most recent matchup, 73-69 on March 2, 2021, at Mackey Arena in their only meeting last season. Zach Edey scored 21 and Jaden Ivey 18. Brad Davison led Wisconsin with 17.

More Purdue basketball coverage

Scoring big: Purdue hits triple digits vs. Nicholls

Too big to fail: Zach Edey is dominating and is far from a finished product

More: Purdue team is 100% vaccinated, hopes to limit COVID pitfalls

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Wisconsin TV, radio, series history