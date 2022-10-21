Big Tech Earnings Are Coming. 5 Key Things to Watch.

Brace yourself. This coming week, the world’s largest tech companies all report their September-quarter financial results. And I mean all of them—



Alphabet

Microsoft

Meta Platforms

Apple

Amazon.com



and



Intel



with special guest appearances from



SAP

Shopify

Spotify

Seagate

ServiceNow



and



Corning



Every one of these companies reports results in a three-day span, from Tuesday to Thursday. At least 25% of the S&P 500’s market value will be reporting during the stretch.

It will be the last full read on the sector’s fundamental performance before the end of the year, and the wave of reports could determine the next swing in stock prices. The tech sector continues to face fierce headwinds from the strong dollar, softening consumer spending, rising interest rates, stubbornly high inflation, and a potential recession. The market is yearning for some hint that the worst is over, but don’t hold your breath.