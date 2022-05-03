Big Tech Couldn’t Save the Market. AMD, Airbnb, and Other ‘Medium Tech’ Might.

Text size





Uber is one of the app-based firms reporting earnings this week.

Alastair Pike /AFP via Getty Images





Big tech earnings season was a bit of a wash, but a host of other key technology firms will look to turn things around in the coming days.

The



Nasdaq Composite

last week capped off its worst month since October 2008, as results from





Apple



(ticker: AAPL),





Amazon.com



(AMZN),





Alphabet



(GOOGL),





Microsoft



(MSFT), and





Meta Platforms



(FB) ranged from decent to disastrous for shares.





Meta



was an exception, though its post-earnings bounce looked more like a relief rally than a burst of optimism. Still, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told Barron’s that





Microsoft

’s

better-than-expected results could also portend some good news ahead for enterprise-focused firms. That’d be a much-needed reprieve after a scary few weeks for tech stocks.