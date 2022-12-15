'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

by

Investors are worried. 

They wonder whether we are in a recession or we are heading towards a recession. What will this sharp slowdown in economic activity look like as companies have started pausing projects and suspending some investments.

Their concern can be seen in the feverishness of the financial markets. The equity market aligns the sessions in the red. Investors are thinning their portfolios of tech company stocks, which are seen as growth assets and are often sacrificed when things go wrong. 