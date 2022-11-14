'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

Michael Burry has accustomed business circles and the general public to unusual decisions. 

The legendary investor is accustomed to blows of brilliance. 

The financier, known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis, likes to go against the general trend on Wall Street.

For the past months, the man whose business acumen was made famous by the film “The Big Short” in 2015, keeps predicting that the economy will fall into recession. He anticipates a fall in the equity market.