How to Invest During a Stock Market Crash/Bear Market

‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Awakens Ghosts of the 2008 Financial Crisis

by

Are we about to relive the financial crash of 2008? 

The question is begining to cross people’s minds since a cryptic tweet on May 24 from iconic investor Michael Burry, known to be one of the first to bet against the subprime mortgages in the mid-2000s. Burry accurately predicted the collapse of the housing bubble. The hit movie ‘Big Short’, where his role is played by actor Christian Bale, depicts his incredible bet against the tide of a euphoric market.

‘Plane Crash’

“As I said about 2008, it is like watching a plane crash,” Burry posted on Twitter on May 24. “It hurts, it is not fun, and I’m not smiling.”