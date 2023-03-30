‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Congratulates Stock Market Dip Buyers

Text size





The "Big Short" investor Michael Burry.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images





“Big Short” investor Michael Burry admitted Thursday that his bearish warning about the stock market earlier this year has so far been proven wrong by traders lining up to buy the dip.

“I was wrong to say sell,” Burry wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Burry is best known for his bet against the housing market ahead of the 2007 subprime mortgage collapse, which was featured in the book and movie “The Big Short.”