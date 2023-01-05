'Big Short' Burry Says Crypto Has a Problem Similar to the Subprime Crisis

‘Big Short’ Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

The software giant Salesforce’s recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread.

In a bid to cut costs, the specialist in customer-relationship-management systems  (CRM) – Get Free Report on Jan. 4 disclosed a vast restructuring plan. including massive job cuts, downsizing of its office space and exits from some property markets.

The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and “continue advancing the company’s ongoing commitment to profitable growth.”