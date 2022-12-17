'Big Short' Burry Says Crypto Has a Problem Similar to the Subprime Crisis

Since the unexpected bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange on Nov. 11, the crypto space has been trying to play the game of transparency. 

The firm collapsed in a few days in the face of massive withdrawals from its customers, after being valued at $32 billion in February. 

How is this possible, ask investors and regulators? 

In an attempt to gain the trust of the general public, FTX’s rivals, which are mostly unregulated, have been trying for the past few days to play the game of transparency. This involves publishing what they call proof-of-reserves reports. 