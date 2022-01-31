MJ Kim/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty/42West

There was a celeb mixup during Sunday’s NFL Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko appeared on the jumbotron together at one point, but they were labeled as a different famous couple: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

While Gellar, 44, did attend the game in L.A., she was not there with her husband. Instead, she enjoyed the game with her friend Elsa Collins.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star joked about the mistake on her Instagram page, captioning a picture of the jumbotron moment, “@bigsean do you get mistaken for me as often as I get mistaken for you?”

“Um…my big moment at the game?!?” she added on her Story. “It’s funny though…not the first time I’ve been mistaken for @bigsean.”

Big Sean, 33, didn’t comment on Gellar’s post, but he did share his own picture of his confused face when he and Aiko, also 33, appeared onscreen with the wrong names. The two artists, who frequently collaborate on their music, have been dating since 2016.

Gellar and Prinze, meanwhile, have been married for nearly 20 years and share two children: daughter Charlotte Grace, 12, and son Rocky James, 9.

The pair met while filming the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, and wed in 2002.

Last year, they told PEOPLE that they had been friends for a while before going on a dinner date together, but the dynamic of their relationship shifted after that evening.

“We’ve had many dinners before. We were supposed to go with someone else, and the third person didn’t make it out, and we decided to still go,” Gellar said. “We were just two people at dinner catching up. We had a long car ride and a long dinner, and things just happened.”

Prinze, 45, added that after that special night, he didn’t want to be with anyone else.

“I didn’t go on dates with other girls nor did I even want to pursue dates with other girls,” he said. “One day, I just knew we’re going to get married and that I was going to propose. I didn’t know when or how.”