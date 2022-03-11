Big sales on Apple products are on now at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Christmas came a bit early for Apple devotees this year. This week the company announced a slew of new products, including a new iPad Air with a more powerful chip, the updated and affordable iPhone SE, and the small-but-mighty Mac Studio. The latter costs $1,999 and is aimed at professionals, but the iPhone and iPad are more our speed here at Yahoo, especially when they mean discounts on older Apple products.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free two-day shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
If you’re planning to pick up an iPhone SE or iPad Air when they go on sale next week, perhaps you’d like to pair it with the AirPods Pro? These easy-to-use and stellar-sounding earbuds usually go for $250 but right now at Amazon they’re only $190, a massive $59 discount. What’s great about these is that they’re made to fit any ear thanks to their “Ear Tip Fit Test,” which helps you find the size that will be comfortable and not fall out. They’re also pretty great at blocking out sounds thanks to their active noise canceling technology.
The AirPods have over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with users calling them “a great upgrade” with “amazing” sound quality. One sound engineer says they offer “great” noise cancellation and were “mind-blowing in that they exceeded every expectation.”
Another happy customer says “they’ve exceeded my expectations.” They go into further detail: “The sound quality is 10 times better than the original AirPods. Noise cancellation does a good job filtering out background [noise] … Battery is still great, although I find myself needing to charge the case slightly more frequently than I did with the original. For me, this is not an issue though. I 100 percent recommend these.”
$190
$249 at Amazon
Another item that will go well with a new iPhone is one of the latest Apple Watches. You can grab yourself a new Series 7 model for only $379 right now — that’s an impressive $50 off its usual price. It’s great for getting notifications on your wrist, but even better for your workout routine and even your general health thanks to its ability to track your heart rate, measure your blood oxygen levels and even do an ECG.
This model is a number one best-seller at Amazon right now, with over 10,000 five-star reviews. Users call it “top notch,” with features like GPS, email and messaging making it a “great benefit.”
One older shopper finds it super useful when they go to the doctor, saying “I have a good report of my body to present to him. I can pull my activity counts, average heart rate, run an EKG and more. It even tells him how much I am hydrating. If I take a fall the watch detects and asks if it should call for help, it tells me when I have been watching my televised story programs too long and need to stand up and move, and also tracks how well I am sleeping. The bigger screen on this model is also helpful to my failing eyes.”
$379
$429 at Amazon
Other Apple products you can save on right now:
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
-
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
-
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV, $140 (was $190), amazon.com
-
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K Smart TV, $1,098 (was $1,600), amazon.com
-
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
-
Vizio 70-inch M7 Series Premium 4K Smart TV, $798 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
-
Beats Studio3, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
-
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $110 (was $160), amazon.com
-
Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 Android Tablet, $428 (was $530), amazon.com
-
TCL 10L Unlocked Android Smartphone, $250 (was $280), amazon.com
-
Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch, $251 (was $350), amazon.com
-
Tozo S2 Smart Watch Alexa Built-in Fitness Tracker, $40 (was $70), amazon.com
-
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
-
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $225 (was $300), amazon.com
Video game deals:
-
021 Newest HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop Computer, $707 (was $858), amazon.com
-
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation 4, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
-
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $26 (was $60), amazon.com
-
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
-
Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch, $18 (was $40), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
-
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $250 (was $280), amazon.com
-
Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $63 (was $75), amazon.com
-
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $228 (was $278), amazon.com
-
eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
-
Shark UV850 Performance Lift-Away ADV DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
-
Anne Klein Women’s Gold-Tone and Tortoise Brown Resin Bracelet Watch, $33 (was $65), amazon.com
-
Shermie Women’s Heart Elbow Patchwork Crewneck Knitted Sweater, $17 with on-page coupon (was $37), amazon.com
-
Levi’s Women’s Classic Bootcut Jeans, starting at $40 (was $70), amazon.com
-
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $30 (was $90), amazon.com
-
Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, starting at $41 (was $60), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
-
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
-
Ultrean 8-quart Air Fryer, $95 (was $100), amazon.com
-
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
-
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, $20 (was $27.50), amazon.com
-
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
-
Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash, $15 (was $15), amazon.com
-
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $20 (was $27), amazon.com
-
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
-
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
-
Booty Wipes for Men, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
-
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
-
Sleepingo Camping Sleeping Pad, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
-
Chic Home 24-piece Danielle Queen Pintuck Color Block Bedding, $136 (was $308), amazon.com
-
Kasentex King Coverlet Blanket Set, $70 (was $112), amazon.com
-
Tekamon Premium Queen 4-piece Bed Sheet Set, $23 (was $33), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
-
femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
-
KN95 Face Mask 60-pack, $19 (was $41), amazon.com
-
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $25.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
-
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $17 (was $50), amazon.com
-
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
-
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
-
Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Multi-Workout Abdominal/Hyper Back Extension Bench, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
-
Pine Tree Tools Bamboo Gardening Gloves, $10 (was $14), amazon.com
-
Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope, $12 with on-page coupon (was $14), amazon.com
-
B3 Bean Bag Bucketz, $51 (was $65), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life’s newsletter.