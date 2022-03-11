Big sales on Apple products are on now at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Snag yourself an Apple tablet with a powerful new A15 Bionic chip. (Photo: Apple)

Christmas came a bit early for Apple devotees this year. This week the company announced a slew of new products, including a new iPad Air with a more powerful chip, the updated and affordable iPhone SE, and the small-but-mighty Mac Studio. The latter costs $1,999 and is aimed at professionals, but the iPhone and iPad are more our speed here at Yahoo, especially when they mean discounts on older Apple products.

The AirPods Pro will go great with a new iPhone or iPad. (Photo: Apple)

If you’re planning to pick up an iPhone SE or iPad Air when they go on sale next week, perhaps you’d like to pair it with the AirPods Pro? These easy-to-use and stellar-sounding earbuds usually go for $250 but right now at Amazon they’re only $190, a massive $59 discount. What’s great about these is that they’re made to fit any ear thanks to their “Ear Tip Fit Test,” which helps you find the size that will be comfortable and not fall out. They’re also pretty great at blocking out sounds thanks to their active noise canceling technology.

The AirPods have over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with users calling them “a great upgrade” with “amazing” sound quality. One sound engineer says they offer “great” noise cancellation and were “mind-blowing in that they exceeded every expectation.”

Another happy customer says “they’ve exceeded my expectations.” They go into further detail: “The sound quality is 10 times better than the original AirPods. Noise cancellation does a good job filtering out background [noise] … Battery is still great, although I find myself needing to charge the case slightly more frequently than I did with the original. For me, this is not an issue though. I 100 percent recommend these.”

$190 $249 at Amazon

Grab yourself an Apple Watch Series 7 this week and save. (Photo: Apple)

Another item that will go well with a new iPhone is one of the latest Apple Watches. You can grab yourself a new Series 7 model for only $379 right now — that’s an impressive $50 off its usual price. It’s great for getting notifications on your wrist, but even better for your workout routine and even your general health thanks to its ability to track your heart rate, measure your blood oxygen levels and even do an ECG.

This model is a number one best-seller at Amazon right now, with over 10,000 five-star reviews. Users call it “top notch,” with features like GPS, email and messaging making it a “great benefit.”

One older shopper finds it super useful when they go to the doctor, saying “I have a good report of my body to present to him. I can pull my activity counts, average heart rate, run an EKG and more. It even tells him how much I am hydrating. If I take a fall the watch detects and asks if it should call for help, it tells me when I have been watching my televised story programs too long and need to stand up and move, and also tracks how well I am sleeping. The bigger screen on this model is also helpful to my failing eyes.”

$379 $429 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

