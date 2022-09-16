Big-play breakdown vs. Carolina ‘my fault,’ says Joe Woods

BEREA − The first play which opened the door for the Carolina Panthers to get back into Sunday’s game was a 50-yard completion to tight end Ian Thomas in the second quarter.

On the play, the Browns’ coverage left no one providing deep help on the side of the formation upon which Thomas was lined up. So when he raced by safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on his route, there was no one deep to slow him down until John Johnson III ran over to tackle him at the Browns 2.

The Browns were in nickel on the play. Cornerbacks Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II were pressed up on outside receivers. Both Johnson and Denzel Ward were playing deeper on the opposite side of the formation.

On Thursday, the reason for the coverage breakdown was made clear by the person who called the coverage.

“I take responsibility for that,” defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. “That was my fault. It was third-down-and-[3 on the previous play]. They were in 12 personnel so I put a certain package on the field. They changed the personnel group but kind of got on the ball. Instead of just staying with the group that I had in there, I tried to change to a different personnel package, and I did not really cleanly communicate that or I do not feel like I got the call across so I told the guys, ‘That is my fault. That play is on me.’”

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) leaps over the pile to score a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

That was one of two massive plays that changed the dynamic of the game. That play set up a touchdown run by Christian McCaffrey to cut the Browns’ lead to 14-7.

The second, a 75-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Anderson, was even bigger. It made it a 23-21 game with 6:02 remaining.

Those two plays accounted for 125 of Carolina’s 261 total net yards in the game.

“That is life in the NFL,” Woods said. “It is two or three plays, and it always seems like the game goes down to the last series. You have to play really well and error free just to give yourself a chance. I was happy the way we started. I thought everything with game plan went really well, but after that, the plays with the bad substitution on my part and the end of the second half, there were just two or three plays we didn’t execute well on and we got in that type of game.”

Story continues

Cleveland Browns, New York Jets share defensive DNA

Coach Kevin Stefanski mentioned on Wednesday a connection between his team and the one they’re playing on Sunday, the New York Jets, is a similar defensive philosophy. That’s not a surprise considering Woods was Jets coach Robert Saleh’s defensive backs coach when Saleh was the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Woods acknowledges the connection. However, he doesn’t believe it’s a complete facsimile between the two defenses.

“There are parts of our defense that are very similar,” Woods said. “I know there are different things they do because I have talked to [Saleh]. I talked to him about a week ago. There are different things that they do and there are different things that we do because I have pulled from different systems where I have been. There is some carryover, which I know will help our offense just in terms of practice. It is going to help us, too, because we know what they like to do at times.”

Browns don’t expect 59 pass attempts from New York Jets QB Joe Flacco

The Jets’ second-year starting quarterback, Zach Wilson, continues to recover from a preseason knee injury. That’s given the position to a familiar face to Browns fans, former Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco.

Flacco, who came into the league in 2008, is fifth among active quarterbacks in passing yards with 41,576. On Sunday, he threw for 307 yards in a 24-6 loss to his former team.

Baltimore Ravens’ Patrick Queen (6) closes in on New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

However, it’s how Flacco got there that even the Browns’ defensive coaches don’t feel is totally within what the Jets want to do. He threw the ball 59 times in the game, completing 37, with a touchdown and an interception.

“I don’t think that is what they really want to do,” Woods said. “I think they really want to establish the run game and build their play-action pass game off of that. Teams that throw the ball like that, it usually means that they are behind. I am sure we will see a little bit different game plan early, but I definitely do not think they want to throw the ball that much.”

Former Ohio State Buckeye Garrett Wilson catches attention with New York Jets

One of the key players on the Browns’ scouting report on the Jets’ offense is former Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson, who was taken No. 10 overall in April’s draft, had four catches for 52 yards in his NFL debut last week.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is tackled by Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton.

Newsome is familiar with Wilson’s work from his own days in the Big Ten at Northwestern. While his history with Wilson is limited in terms of one-on-one matchups, he knows the kind of player the Browns are getting ready to face.

I just think he’s very polished for a young receiver,” Newsome said. “He can run great routes. He’s great at the point of attack, and he’s a very fast player, too. He can take the top off of defenses too.”

Former Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Sauce Gardner making plays for Jets

Wilson wasn’t the first player the Jets took in April’s draft. He wasn’t even the first player they took from an Ohio college football program.

At No. 4 overall, New York picked cornerback Sauce Gardner out of the University of Cincinnati. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Gardner has made immediate noise by the lack of throws he saw.

Jets first round draft pick Sauce Gardner breaks up a pas intended for Mark Andrews of the Ravens in the season opener as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the NY Jets 24-9 on September 11, 2022.

In 24 preseason coverage snaps, Gardner was not targeted once by an opposing quarterback. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson targeted him three times, with one eight-yard completion, in 35 coverage snaps in the opener.

“Skilled,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. “Obviously, he is long, has a lot of length, very athletic and very good in press man-to-man coverage. He is a guy who you have to respect out there. If you put somebody out on him and he is in press man, he does a really good job in that area of his game. Not going to shy away from anybody out there, but you just need to understand his skillset.”

Gardner had one tackle and one pass break-up in the opener.

Contact Chris at [email protected]

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods takes blame for big play