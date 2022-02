Associated Press

Racing Royalty: Petty lineage back in spotlight at Daytona

Thad Moffitt is more apt to wear a baseball cap than a feathered cowboy hat. Moffitt might not ask his grandpa for much fashion advice. Moffitt does share bonds with grandpa Richard Petty, at least on the track: The 21-year-old Truck Series driver will make his NASCAR national series debut in the No. 43, with race family sponsor STP on the truck Friday night in the season opener.