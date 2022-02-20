Big man Karl-Anthony Towns wins NBA 3-Point shooting contest

CLEVELAND — In another sign how basketball has evolved, especially in the NBA, a 6-foot-11 big man won the NBA’s 3-point contest on Saturday.

With 3-point legends Reggie Miller, Ray Allen and Steph Curry watching, Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns won the event, besting Atlanta’s Trae Young and Los Angeles Clippers’ Luke Kennard in the finals.

Towns scored a record 29 points in the final round, making 18 of his first 22 shots, including nine of his first 10, 4-of-5 on his money-ball rack (worth two points each instead of one) and one Mt. Dew shot from deep range.

“I said it on Timberwolves Twitter, I said it everywhere — the only way I’m going to lose this is if someone outshoots me. I ain’t going to beat myself out here,” Towns said. “I’m up there with the best-shooting big man of all-time.”

Towns went up against the game’s best 3-point shooters, but this was an opportunity he has relished.

“I’ve been asking the NBA to let me do this,” Towns said as walked into the interview room holding the trophy.

DUNK CONTEST: Knicks’ Toppin outlasts field to win anticlimactic dunk contest

ALL-STAR DRAFT: Harden picked last, Durant bypasses former teammate

Towns is a solid 3-point shooter, making 2.1 3s per game on 40.9% shooting this season.

Earlier in the day at All-Star media availability, Towns addressed the issue of the NBA’s modern-day big.

Karl-Anthony Towns hoists the trophy and celebrates after winning the 3-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night.

“The role of center is dying,” Towns said. “There’s that flex forward slash center that’s more common now. That’s on the rise. People’s thoughts of a center with his back to the basket, just rebound, just a big bulky buy who doesn’t shot free throws well, doesn’t shoot 3s well and can’t do anything but hook shots and dunks.”

Memphis’ Desmond Bane, Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and Brooklyn’s Patty Mills were eliminated in the first round.

LaVine, McCollum and Young were the only players who had participated in the 3-point contest previously.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Karl-Anthony Towns wins NBA 3-Point Shootout with record round