Big Mama Thornton In ‘Elvis’ Film Was 44 – The Hamden Journal

Shonka Dukureh, who just made her film debut in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, was found dead in her Nashville, Tenn. apartment on Thursday, police said. She was 44 and was found in her bedroom.

One of her two children discovered her body and went to a neighbor for help. The 911 call came in at 9:27 AM Nashville time, police said. Foul play is not suspected and the city’s medical examiner is working on finding a cause of death.