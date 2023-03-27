Big Machine Founder Scott Borchetta In “Stable Condition” After Car Crash While Racing In Trans Am Series – The Hamden Journal

Scott Borchetta, the founder of Big Machine Label Group, was involved in a car accident while racing at a Trans Am2 Series event in Georgia. The music mogul was hospitalized and a statement from his label says that he is in “stable condition.”

“Big Machine Label Group Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta was involved in an accident yesterday, Sunday, March 26 while racing in the Trans Am Series. He was taken to the hospital to assess his injuries and is currently in stable condition. We ask everyone to please respect the Borchetta family’s privacy during this time.”

Publication Toby Christie first reported the news on March 26 claiming Borchetta had to be extracted from his No. 48 race car after going “off course in the high-braking Turn 1 of the 12-turn course.” The accident happened on lap 24 of the event held at Road Atlanta.

Trans Am also released a statement wishing Borchetta a “speedy recovery” calling the Big Machine CEO “a passionate and talented competitor.”

“The safety of our drivers, teams and at-track personnel is our number one priority,” the statement continued. “We are deeply thankful to the safety and medical crews at the racetrack, as well as those at the local hospital who have provided excellent care.”

Taylor Swift was originally signed to Borchetta’s label which is where the singer debuted her album in 2006. The current roster of artists that are signed to Big Machine includes Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Rascal Flatts, Sheryl Crow, Sugarland, The Struts, Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Violet Saturn, Ayron Jones, Callisa Clark, Brian Kelley, Brett Young, Carly Pearce, Conner Smith, among many others.