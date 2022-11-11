Big Japanese Investor Finds Itself Caught In Another Debacle

SoftBank Group has struck out on several its latest investments since several of them have proved to be nearly worthless.

One of the largest Japanese investors, Softbank made a bet on cryptocurrency by investing $100 million into brokerage FTX, which some investors such as Sequoia Capital said is worth zero.

SoftBank said on Friday that its investment into bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has a minimal impact in its $100 billion Softbank Vision Fund.

FTX, based in the Bahamas, was valued at $32 billion only last year.