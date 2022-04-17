Big Issue is Troublesome For This Restaurant Chain's Stock

Big Issue is Troublesome For This Restaurant Chain’s Stock

by

You can look at a stock’s earnings and revenue numbers and get a pretty good picture of what’s going on. 

But it’s important to consider other fundamentals when evaluating an investment, according Real Money Columnist Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle. 

Take Darden Restaurants  (DRI) – Get Darden Restaurants, Inc. Report for example. 

“I almost want to like this name,” Guilfoyle wrote in a recent Real Money column. “Readers will see that DRI has been in a downward sloping trend since peaking last September,”

While the latest growth in quarterly sales was stellar,  up 38.1%, the company added 33 new locations during the period. Same-restaurant sales rose by 29.9% at Olive Garden, 31.6% at LongHorn Steakhouse, 85.8% for the Fine Dining segment, and by 55.2% for all other businesses.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.