Big Freedia Talks ‘Surreal’ Collaboration With Beyonce on ‘Break My Soul’

No one is more excited about Beyonce’s new single than Big Freedia.

As the guest vocalist on “Break My Soul,” the New Orleans bounce artist has good reason.

More from Billboard

Queen Bey’s Renaissance era begins with “Break My Soul,” which dropped late Monday night (June 20), and, in true Beyonce fashion, came as a big, early surprise.

At the moment of release, Big Freedia was feeling the love, and tripping out a touch. Soon after, she turned to social media to give a shout out to her collaborator.

“It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce,” Freedia writes. “Once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment. I’m forever grateful lord.” After a smattering of emojis, she pleaded, “someone please catch me.”

It’s not Freedia’s first experience of this kind. She made a notable contribution to Beyonce’s song “Formation,” lifted from Bey’s 2016 album Lemonade, her sixth consecutive Billboard 200 chart leader.

On the new track, Freedia unleashes the rap: “Release ya anger, release ya mind / Release ya job, release the time / Release ya trade, release the stress / Release the love, forget the rest.”

Borrowing elements of house, “Break My Soul” also carries a sample from Big Freedia’s “Explode,” from 2014’s Free Your Mind.

Renaissance, Beyonce’s seventh studio album, is due out July 29.

“Break Your Soul” arrived two hours early on Tidal, which Beyonce part owns, and YouTube. Check out Freedia’s tweet below.

Click here to read the full article.